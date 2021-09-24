Jevon Holland is the NFL’s highest graded rookie defender by PFF

Former Oregon Ducks defensive back Jevon Holland has gotten off to an exceptionally strong start in his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins.

In fact, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades, Holland is the highest graded defensive rookie in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, earning a stellar 85.2 mark.

Holland joined Miami as the 36th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He performed well in training camp and in the preseason, but found himself outside the starting lineup in Week 1 against the Patriots.

However, he still played 24 defensive snaps in that contest, recording two solo tackles and earning an 82.5 grade from PFF. He worked his way into the starting lineup in Week 2, playing 50 total defensive snaps and making three combined tackles, two quarterback hits, and recovering a fumble and gaining 11 yards in the process.

Holland is competing with Eric Rowe for playing time in Miami’s secondary, but after two solid performances to begin his NFL career, fans can expect to see a lot more of the former Oregon star this season and beyond.

