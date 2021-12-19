Jevon Holland leads list of Dolphins inactives vs. Jets in Week 15

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

For the matchup, safety Jevon Holland, tight end Adam Shaheen, safety Will Parks, cornerback Trill Williams, and defensive tackle John Jenkins have been designated as inactive.

Holland is obviously the biggest news here, as he’s been one of Miami’s best defensive players this season despite being a rookie. In his absence, we’ll likely see a lot of Eric Rowe, who has been filling in for Brandon Jones in recent weeks.

With Shaheen out, rookie tight end Hunter Long will continue to get more and more opportunities, as he looks to prove that he deserves a legitimate role in the future.

The Dolphins will also be without de receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Phillip Lindsay, as they remain on the reserve/COVID list.