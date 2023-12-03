S Jevon Holland leads list of Dolphins’ inactives vs. Commanders

The Miami Dolphins are set to play the 12th game of their 2023 campaign on Sunday afternoon, as they’ve remained at home for a matchup with the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field

For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including safety Jevon Holland.

Joining Holland on this list are wide receiver Robbie Chosen, cornerback Eli Apple, offensive lineman Robert Jones and tight end Tyler Kroft.

Miami and Washington kick-off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire