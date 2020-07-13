Jevon Holland, Kayvon Thibodeaux named to 2020 Bednarik watch list

Should the 2020 collegiate football season not happen altogether, it would be a real shame for many reasons but one of the rather sad ones will be not getting to see the potential dominance this 2020 Oregon defense has in store not just for the Pac-12 conference but in the nation.

[RELATED]: Oregon football projected to have nation's 2nd-best defense in 2020

On a more positive note, two Oregon Ducks have been named to the 2020 Chuck Bednarik watch list, which is presented annually to the College Defensive Player of the Year. Those two Ducks are Jevon Holland and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

[Listen and download for free ‘Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football].

Here's why:

JEVON HOLLAND

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety immediately made an impact on the program the moment he stepped onto the football field.

Holland was a consensus four-star recruit and rated the No. 2 safety in the state of California coming out of Bishop O'Dowd High School in Pleasanton, Calif.

In 2018, Holland finished second in the Pac-12 and tied for 10th nationally with a team-high five interceptions. 2019 was more of the same story: One of four FBS players with four or more interceptions in both 2018 and 2019 and tied for the Pac-12 and team lead with four INTs. Holland is the first Duck to lead the team in INTs back-to-back seasons since Jairus Byrd (2006 & 2007).

Holland now enters his junior season as one of the best safeties in the game. He is one of three returning FBS players with four or more INTs each of the last two years. The Oregon secondary is poised for a dominant season ahead, returning starters Thomas Graham Jr., Deommodore Lenoir, Brady Breeze, Nick Pickett along with Holland.

KAYVON THIBODEAUX

Story continues

The No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2019 class made headlines when he committed to the University of Oregon on national television.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end from South Central Los Angeles, California is Oregon's second highest commit in program history. His college debut in 2019 was nothing short of dominant, in part due to his quickness off the line matched with the physical tools.

As a freshman, Thibodeaux led the nation with seven sacks in the fourth quarter. He set the program freshman record with a team-high 9.0 sacks and also led the way with 14.0 tackles for loss. The year concluded in a plethora of Freshman All-American awards.

Thibodeaux now enters his sophomore season with still lots left in the tank.

Own the edge. Congrats to @kayvonT8 on being named to the Bednarik Award watch list. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/VqXseFFUij — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) July 13, 2020

[RELATED]: Oregon Ducks have a pipeline of Top-10 NFL Draft picks for years to come

The Pac-12 Conference announced on Friday that it has canceled all non-conference play this upcoming season following in the footsteps of the Big Ten Conference who was the first power-5 conference to cancel all non-conference play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One can only hope that the season does play out (safely, of course) so the nation can have a look at what this Oregon defense is poised to accomplish in 2020...

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent and former Oregon Track & Field star and Olympian Galen Rupp].

Jevon Holland, Kayvon Thibodeaux named to 2020 Bednarik watch list originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest