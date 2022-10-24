Jevon Holland gives credit to fellow Fins DBs after 'SNF' win vs. Steelers
Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland gives credit to fellow Dolphins DBs Justin Bethel, Noah Igbinoghene after SNF win vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers from Week 7.
Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland gives credit to fellow Dolphins DBs Justin Bethel, Noah Igbinoghene after SNF win vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers from Week 7.
See whom Charles Oliveira and T.J. Dillashaw should fight next after their UFC 280 title-fight losses.
Here's a look at the starting and backup quarterbacks for every team for the 2022 NFL season.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted his team to generate more turnovers. Before Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dolphins hadn't intercepted an opposing quarterback since the season opener against New England. Tua Tagovailoa got the Dolphins off to a fast start in his return from a concussion, and Miami (4-3) snapped a three-game skid that began on Sept. 29, when Tagovailoa was concussed in a loss at Cincinnati.
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
Steph Curry provided a funny response when talking about the 49ers-Panthers Christian McCaffrey trade.
#Bills already hand #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a tough blow this week:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos were widely thought of as Super Bowl contenders before the NFL season. Oops.
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. dives into some players who have raised their stock halfway through the fantasy season. Can Gus Edwards be consistent? (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Nick Saban's farcical explanation of why he didn't suspend Jermaine Burton gives a playbook to any Alabama player who harms a field-rushing fan.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
DENVER (AP) In a season that has gone sideways, Denver Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett is willing to bench just about anyone to shake things up. ''I think we'll always look at everything,'' Hackett said after the Broncos (2-5) wasted another dominant defensive performance in a 16-9 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. With backup quarterback Brett Rypien filing in for an injured Russell Wilson, the Broncos again struggled to find the end zone, which they've done just eight times in seven games.
There's a new team in the top five of this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after TCU made its second consecutive dramatic comeback. Moving out is Clemson.
A few minor changes in Herbie's rankings after week 9. #GoBucks
Giants rookie TE Daniel Bellinger is set to undergo surgery, but the injury isn't thought to be season-ending.