S Jevon Holland out of COVID protocols, returned to practice Thursday

The Miami Dolphins got some more good news on Thursday, as the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported that rookie safety Jevon Holland returned to practice, meaning he’s cleared the COVID protocols.

Holland missed last week’s game against the New York Jets along with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Phillip Lindsay.

Josh Boyer’s defense seemed to play conservatively early in that game, and part of that was likely due to the rookie’s absence. Luckily, they were able to adjust to a more aggressive style as the game went on, and they were able to throw Zach Wilson off of his game.

With Holland returning to practice, he should be able to play in Monday night’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Miami’s reserve/COVID list has just three players on it, including cornerback Justin Coleman, guard Robert Jones, and practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks.