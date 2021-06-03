Canadian Jevon Cottoy, a receiver/tight end, is garnering interest from NFL teams.

Cottoy has worked out for the Texans, Raiders, Patriots and Saints already. He has a scheduled workout with the 49ers for next week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Cottoy, who is 6 foot 5, 230 pounds, played in the Canadian Junior Football League in 2014 and 2015. He was offered a scholarship to play for the Calgary Dinos in 2016 but tore an ACL and MCL before the season.

Cottoy quit football to become a firefighter but returned to play for his former coach, Matt Blokker, with the Langley Rams in 2018.

He made the CFL’s BC Lions in 2019 and caught 44 passes for 386 yards and a touchdown.

The CFL canceled its 2020 season and Cottoy opted out of his contract with the Lions.

Jevon Cottoy working out for 49ers next week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk