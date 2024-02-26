Jevon Carter with a Last Basket of The Period vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Jevon Carter (Chicago Bulls) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 02/25/2024
Jevon Carter (Chicago Bulls) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 02/25/2024
Four players were ejected after a fight in Friday's Pelicans-Heat game.
An upset win for a team like Cincinnati or Seton Hall this week could go a long way to securing a berth in the field of 68.
The Cubs needed to keep their best position player from 2023, and with Bellinger back in the fold, a 2024 NL Central title is in their sights.
“I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Bellinger has agreed to return to the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal.
The pitch clock with runners on base will decrease from 20 to 18 seconds in 2024.
The Saints need to free up approximately $80 million in salary cap.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
If hammering out a trade isn't working out in your fantasy league, try picking up one of these free agents to bolster your roster.
The All-Star break now past, it's time to dig deep into these free agents who are available in more than 75% of leagues.
Iowa poured in points up and down the roster against Illinois, leaving Clark 51 points away from topping Maravich with just a few games left on the schedule.
In less than 12 months, Wilfried Nancy transformed the Columbus Crew from mid-table commoners to league champions.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around the league as the NFL world prepares for the NFL Combine before diving into their favorite landing spots for the top 2024 free agents. Fitz and Jori start off with Justin Fields' comments on a podcast about why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on social media, and the duo discuss whether his explanation is valid or if he was intentionally sending a message. Next, the two hosts prep for the NFL Combine next week by going back and forth on the news that Athletes First will have its clients abstain from cognitive testing and how NFL evaluators might be putting too much stock in what happens in Indianapolis instead of the years of football experience the prospects have put on tape. Later, Fitz and Jori run down the list of the top available free agents in 2024 and give their ideal landing spots for Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr, Tyron Smith and soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson.
The Falcons have plenty of offensive talent, but it might not matter if they don't find a quarterback.
The Dolphins will have to be smart about their decisions this offseason given their precarious salary cap status.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the Cardinals, who found wins scarce but promise plentiful in 2023.