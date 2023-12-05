Jett and Hunter Lawrence launch VIP Supercross program with personal access

Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence will provide direct access during 16 rounds of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Series with a unique and in-depth Fan Zone experience. The program has been developed in partnership with Feld Motor Sports, Inc., the parent company of Supercross. For a fee, fans will have direct access to the riders during Friday and Saturday activities.

In 2023 Jett and Hunter Lawrence combined to win five of the seven championships offered in the SuperMotocross World Championship, including a historic perfect season for Jett in the Pro Motocross series. Fans will now have the opportunity to go behind the scenes and spend time in the pits to interact with these riders during practice and the race.

This will be the first time a program of this sort has been offered for a Supercross athlete.

The Friday experience will be named, "Lounge with the Lawrences". Fans will have the chance to spend time with the brothers in a personal setting, have unique photo opportunities, get the chance to as direct questions and purchase limited editions of specialty merchandise. Fifty slots will be available for purchaser at $750 per weekend.

The Saturday experience is named "Rev Up with the Lawrences", and fans will get to spend time with the brothers as they race head-to-head in the premiere series fulltime for the first time in their careers. A special Lawrence Factory Fan Zone will be allocated to this experience. Here, fans get to see what actually goes into creating a successful race weekend. Twenty slots will be available on Saturday at $2,000 per weekend.

"The main reason we want to do this is for our fans to join in on our journey," said Jett Lawrence in a press release. "We’re just starting our 450 career and would love to have our fans along for the ride in our prime, experiencing the same emotions as us, taking in the full VIP experience as we navigate this new chapter."

Jett moved up to the 450 class for the 2023 outdoor season and the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship. Hunter follows him into the 450 division when the series begins January 6, 2024 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

“The Lawrence Factory Fan Zone is a place for our supporters to get the full race day experience at a VIP level," Hunter said. "It will be the best place to hang out and experience Supercross in the most fun way possible, the Lawrence way. We look forward to meeting everyone at the races."

These VIP experiences are available for purchase at FeldExperiences.com.

Fan experiences are not available for Round 8 at Daytona International Speedway.

