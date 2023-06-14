Jett Howard, Kobe Bufkin receive NBA draft green room invites
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported on Tuesday there were 19 players who received invites to attend the NBA draft green room. Which means players will be in attendance for the 2023 NBA draft on June 22.
Two of the players invited are Michigan basketball players, Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard. The 19 players invited are the top 19 projected picks in the draft in June. While it’s never a guaranteed thing, chances are high for both Bufkin and Howard to be first-round selections in the draft.
Bufkin left school after his breakout sophomore campaign last season. He averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 2022. Bufkin became a go-to scorer for the maize and blue down the stretch.
Howard was a one-and-done player at Michigan. The freshman averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and two assists per game with the Wolverines. Howard played in 29 games due to injuries hampering him.
Each player is allowed to invite 10 people to sit with them in the green room.
The 19 players invited to the green room:
Victor Wembanyama
Brandon Miller
Scoot Henderson
Amen Thompson
Ausar Thompson
Cameron Whitmore
Bilal Coulibaly
Nick Smith
Kobe Bufkin
Jett Howard
