Jets’ Zach Wilson is third rookie QB the Texans will face

HOUSTON — When the Houston Texans kickoff Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season against the New York Jets, they will do so going up against a rookie quarterback for the third time this year.

Zach Wilson — who the Jets selected with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft — will make his first professional appearance at NRG Stadium on Sunday. The contest will mark Wilson’s first game since Oct. 24, when the rookie quarterback from BYU sustained a knee injury that sidelined him for four consecutive games.

Prior to his injury, Wilson had his fair share of struggles. The Jets went 1-5 with Wilson under center while he threw nine interceptions and four touchdowns through his first six career games. And with one extra win in his absence, Wilson and the Jets will face off against the Texans with the same 2-8 record.

“He’s a talented kid — the guy can make all the throws on the field,” Texans’ safety Justin Reid said. “He does have a little more experience under his belt than he did earlier in the year. That should play in his favor a bit, but he’s still a first-year guy coming off a knee injury.”

“He hasn’t played in a while. I do think there will be some opportunities there. I think it will be critical if we get a jump start on the game, force him into passing situations early. I think that’s going to play a lot into our favor as a defense to create turnovers.”

Despite a 1-1 record, the Texans have successfully made life for a rookie quarterback full of agony in their first two games. Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones threw a combined four interceptions while facing the Texans, to go along with two sacks.

Lawrence’s play resulted in Houston receiving a Week 1 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Jones completed a second-half Week 5 comeback victory against the Texans.

“I feel like that’s with any quarterback, anybody who has just come off an injury,” defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker said. “He’s [Wilson] has a talented arm, can make the throws that you want him to make. Just got to make him uncomfortable, get him moving back there. His first game back, get some pressures and make some havoc.”