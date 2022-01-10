Jets' Zach Wilson reflects on 'ups and downs' of rookie season

Zach Wilson throwing on the run green unis

There were times where Zach Wilson looked like he simply had the yips, being unable to complete a checkdown.

But there were other instances where you understand why he was taken with the second pick in the draft.

The stats are not eye-widening - he threw nine touchdowns, ran for four, and threw 11 interceptions.

But breaking down Wilson's rookie season, it's clear he massively improved as the season went along.



That, of course, didn't come without struggle.

“A lot of ups and downs, things I’m frustrated about, things I want back, but I really did just start feeling more comfortable as the year went on, and I feel like I learned a lot of things," Wilson told reporters after the Jets lost their season finale in Buffalo, 27-10.

Robert Saleh said the gap between the Jets and the rest of the division needs to close, and the now sophomore quarterback thinks the right core is in place of that to happen.

“I feel like the chemistry with the team and the guys around me, just elevating and just me understanding I gotta get them the ball and let playmakers make plays," he said. "I just think with time, it just got better. It’s gonna get better with more time. Take it into the offseason, obviously work on the things I need to work on – I’m excited for that. I’m excited to come back next year, I’m excited to work with these guys again, man, because we got a good group, and guys are hungry to win, and they’re gonna do everything they can.”

It may be difficult to even evaluate Wilson's rookie season, where he threw for 2,334 yards in 13 games. And his rookie season ended on a pretty crummy note - he threw for just 87 yards in the loss. But he was without three of his offensive linemen and his top three receivers on Sunday and throughout the season - it shouldn't be surprising he was sacked nine times against Buffalo. In fact, he was missing some elite talent since Week 1 when Mekhi Becton hurt his knee and didn't return for the rest of the season.

Story continues

But Wilson's going to evaluate his season based on his own decisions, not who he is surrounded by.

“I need to evaluate myself based on the decisions I make every single play to put my team in the right position. Regardless of who’s blocking, who’s catching, those guys are having the same mindset as well," he said.

In Wilson's final five games, he did not turn the ball over once, threw three touchdowns and ran for one, and amassed 955 total yards.

Again, not eye-popping, but with a good core of weapons (and dangerous when healthy), Wilson can definitely take the next step in 2022.