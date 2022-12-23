Jets' Zach Wilson reacts to being pulled against Jaguars, fans booing: 'I don't blame them'

Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) watches from the sideline after being pulled from the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson and the Jets' season seems to be on borrowed time after Thursday night’s loss to the Jaguars.

After another bad performance and suffering a brutal 19-3 loss that puts the season on the brink, the BYU product is just as dumbfounded as those who watched the game. When asked what gave him trouble on Thursday, the 23-year-old couldn’t give a specific reason.

“I don't know. I felt like I didn't have any rhythm out there,” he said after the game. “Just trying to find some confidence out there on the field and just find something to get us going, a little spark and couldn't get anything there, man.

“And I had opportunities and I got to be able to connect on those… but right now the feeling is I just gotta put my head down and just try to get better now for these guys. That's my message to them out there. I'm trying to give everything I got. I'm trying to lay it out there for you guys and it's not good enough and I got to put them in a better position.”

Wilson was given great field position in the first quarter after Quinnen Williams’ strip sack that gave the Jets a chance to pick up an early touchdown. What followed was a four-play drive totaling negative-three yards, and a field goal as a result.

From there, it would only get worse. Six more drives totaling zero points and less than 100 yards of offense. With the team down 13-3 in the third quarter, coach Robert Saleh pulled Wilson for practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler to give the run game a “spark.”

“We're not doing anything offensively. And I'm trying to figure it out, trying to help get the guys going. I'm trying to get myself a little bit of rhythm and we have nothing there,” Wilson said of his benching. “You can't blame them in that situation. You put Chris out there and he's obviously good with his legs and his arm and he was able to give us a little bit of a spark there.”



Wilson said that Streveler and him are “good buddies” and that he’s happy that he got the opportunity, especially since it was helping the team. He stayed ready to come in when Saleh called on him, but Wilson never saw the field again on Thursday.

Streveler finished 10-for-15 for 90 yards in the air and 54 yards on nine carries. The former second overall pick finished going 9-for-18 for 92 yards passing and an interception. He was also showered with boos from fans at MetLife Stadium for most of his time on the field, another thing Wilson understands.

“I don't blame them. We have a very passionate fan base, and they're here to watch us score touchdowns and we're not scoring touchdowns, we're not getting first downs. We're not moving the ball. We obviously can't throw the ball,” Wilson said. “So of course, they're gonna be frustrated.”

That frustration has been building ever since the team’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots in Week 11. After that game, Wilson was benched for Mike White so the quarterback could “reset.” Weeks later, and it doesn’t seem like much has changed, although the second-year coach thinks otherwise.

“I feel like he has gotten better, but obviously we got to go show it on the football field,” Saleh said. “It's a collective thing. Starts with coaching, but either way, it wasn't close to good enough today.”

Wilson agrees and he grew frustrated standing on the sidelines as Streveler was able to move the offense better than he was all game.

“I got to look myself in the mirror,” Wilson said. “I got to go back and I got to watch this tape and just…you got to be hard, you got to be hard on yourself and just say, ‘why are we not moving the ball?’ and that starts with me. I got to help this team be in a better position with the ball, whatever it is. I have to figure it out.”

Wilson may not have time to figure it out this year as the Jets fell to 7-8, and with two games left and being on the outside looking in. New York will have to beat the Seahawks and Dolphins to have any realistic chance of doing so, and may have to turn to White or someone else to try and sneak into the playoffs.