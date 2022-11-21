What should the Jets do about Zach Wilson? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the the Jets 10-3 loss to the Patriots, and the continued lack of production from their young quarterback. While a change is likely in order, Charles reminds us that there was a future Hall of Fame quarterback that struggled at the start of his career until he eventually hit his stride. However, with a playoff ready defense the Jets face a difficult decision. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.