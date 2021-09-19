Jets’ Zach Wilson picked off by Patriots 3 times in first half
Bill Belichick orchestrating a defense against New York Jets’ rookie Zach Wilson didn’t figure to be a fair fight.
It wasn’t in the first half Sunday as the New England Patriots and their coach had the Jets’ rookie, No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, baffled.
Wilson threw a hat trick of picks before the game had reached halftime.
That's why they call him Mr. INT!
At one point late in the half, the rookie from BYU had as many picks as completions.
Growing pains for Robert Saleh and Gang Green.