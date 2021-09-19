Jets’ Zach Wilson picked off by Patriots 3 times in first half

Bill Belichick orchestrating a defense against New York Jets’ rookie Zach Wilson didn’t figure to be a fair fight.

It wasn’t in the first half Sunday as the New England Patriots and their coach had the Jets’ rookie, No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, baffled.

Wilson threw a hat trick of picks before the game had reached halftime.

That's why they call him Mr. INT! J.C Jackson picks off another, with a little help from @McCourtyTwins. 📺:: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/PN7Q79S9iz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 19, 2021

Yo Adrian!@Phillips_17 with our second INT of the day! 📺:: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/gwkFT5K7qS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 19, 2021

MR INT STRIKES AGAIN 📺: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/U9J297VRNG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 19, 2021

At one point late in the half, the rookie from BYU had as many picks as completions.

Growing pains for Robert Saleh and Gang Green.