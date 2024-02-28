Jets give Zach Wilson permission to seek trade

The Jets have given Zach Wilson and his agent permission to seek a trade, GM Joe Douglas said Wednesday at the NFL Combine.

That Wilson has been granted the ability to look for a new place to play is an unsurprising development, given the direction of the Jets and how the 2023 season played out for Wilson.

Wilson was called into action last season following the season-ending Achilles injury to Aaron Rodgers, and -- while Wilson didn't perform particularly well over the course of the year -- he was also yanked back and forth from a starting role to the bench.

Toward the end of the season, Wilson was thrust back into the starting job following an injury to Tim Boyle, and wound up suffering a head injury during that week's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Even before things went awry late last season, the writing had been on the wall when it came to the expected end of Wilson's time in New York.

With Rodgers under center in 2024 and perhaps 2025, Wilson is not viewed as the answer at quarterback once Rodgers retires/is no longer a Jet, and Wilson is also not an ideal fit as Rodgers' backup, the two sides parting ways now makes sense.

Wilson, 24, is set to enter the fourth year of his rookie deal, which comes with a cap hit of $11.1 million.



Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) talk during the second half of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium / Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

His fifth-year option, which has not been exercised, has a cap hit of $22.4 million.

During three seasons with the Jets, Wilson has a 12-21 record, and has thrown 23 touchdowns to 25 interceptions.

He had the best completion percentage (60.1 percent) of his career in 2023, but that came with his lowest-ever yards gained per completion (10.3).

With Wilson likely playing elsewhere next season, the Jets are expected to sign a reliable No. 2 to back up Rodgers, and could possibly draft a quarterback in the middle rounds who can sit and learn behind the future Hall-of-Famer -- something Wilson didn't have the opportunity to do.

DID CHIEFS TAMPER WITH MECOLE HARDMAN?

Hardman, who became disgruntled with the Jets last season before being traded back to Kansas City, sounded off on the situation on Tuesday.

As Hardman aired his grievances, he noted that he had contacted the Chiefs while he was still with the Jets, basically telling them to trade for him.

Asked about those comments on Wednesday, Douglas hinted that the Jets will ask the NFL to look into the situation.