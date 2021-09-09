Will Jets' Zach Wilson or Giants' Daniel Jones have a better season? | The Tailgate

On the Season 2 premiere of The Tailgate presented by Verizon, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Michelle Margaux welcome back Bleacher Report NFL Betting/Draft Analyst Connor Rogers as a contributor to the show.

This week's episode features Connor's pre-draft comparison of Zach Wilson to Russell Wilson, and why the comparisons of Zach to Aaron Rodgers/Dan Marino/Patrick Mahomes make at least a little bit of sense. He also explains if Zach Wilson has a better season than Daniel Jones, Jones' days as a starting QB may be over.

SNY Jets Analyst Leger Douzable joins the show and speaks about his experience playing for Robert Saleh and how his leadership will transfer over into being an effective head coach.

Lastly, we look at the Jets/Giants spreads in Week 1, Jets/Giants win totals this season, and whether Zach Wilson winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year is worth a shot.