Jets' Zach Wilson gets snippy in response to criticism from Patriots loss

Jets' Zach Wilson gets snippy over criticism from Patriots loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Zach Wilson deserved plenty of blame after the New York Jets' Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots. The second-year quarterback threw three interceptions, including two in the second half that effectively squashed any chance of a Jets comeback.

Wilson was visibly frustrated after that performance, and as New York prepares for its Week 11 rematch with New England, a reporter asked the QB on Thursday how he might try to manage his "emotions" better this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Wilson's response:

"I thought they were good emotions. I mean, I was frustrated, and I still believe nobody outside of this building knows what they’re talking about."

When another reporter responded, "Well, I do," Wilson shot him down with some heavy sarcasm.

"Yeah? Why’d you turn down a coaching position?" Wilson said.

Wilson helped lead the Jets to an upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, so perhaps this exchange was his swipe at the "critics" who in his mind are judging him for one poor performance.

The 23-year-old quarterback also feels like he doesn't need to redeem himself in the eyes of critics entering Sunday's game.

"Excited because it's another challenge. This is a big divisional game for us, obviously,'" Wilson said. "So not necessarily to feel like I have to prove anything, like, 'Last game didn't go great and I have to do something different this time.'"

Perhaps Wilson's confident mindset will serve him well, but he'll need to do something different this Sunday. Bill Belichick's Patriots defense has dominated Wilson to this point, forcing him into seven interceptions over just three games (all losses), tied with Andy Dalton for the most by a QB against a single opponent in the last two seasons.

The 6-3 Jets boast an excellent defense led by a dangerous pass rush that sacked Mac Jones six times in the teams' last meeting. If Wilson takes care of the ball, New York is very hard to beat. That's a big "if," though, and the Patriots will hope to use Wilson's confidence against him Sunday by forcing him into ill-advised throws.