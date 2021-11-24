Jets' Zach Wilson excited to make his return on Sunday: 'Just happy to be back with the guys'

Zach Wilson releases throw Week 3 2021 against Broncos

Jets head coach Robert Saleh made it official on Wednesday morning: rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will be back under center for Gang Green on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Wilson, who missed the Jets’ last four games after suffering a sprained right PCL against New England in Week 7, spoke to reporters on Wednesday, expressing his excitement to be back on the field.

“It’s awesome. I’m just excited, just that rush you get just to get back on the field,” Wilson said. “It’s exciting. Just happy to be back with the guys.”



The No. 2 overall pick’s rookie season hasn’t exactly gone to plan. He’s completed just 57.5 percent of his passes for 1,168 yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions, and the Jets are 1-5 in his starts.

Wilson spoke on Wednesday about wanting to always make the right decision on every play, even if that means throwing the ball away or taking the underneath throw, something that Saleh has previously referred to as ‘boring football,’ rather than always looking for the big play.

“In my mind, it’s not ‘boring football,’ it’s … what’s the best decision for my team? Stats don’t matter,” Wilson explained. “Even necessarily going for the big play, what’s the highest-percentage play that’s going to put us in the best situation?

“My mindset needs to be ‘make them pay once they give it us,’ but if they don’t, I wouldn’t call it ‘boring football,’ just play football the way it should be played. Make the decisions that they’re giving you.”

“The way I’m going to grade myself on every single play is ‘Did I put my team in the best play based on the decision that I made?’ That goes back to it doesn’t always have to be an explosive play or a completion or whatever,” he later added. “Did I put my team in the best decision to be successful?”

And that’s exactly what Saleh wants to see from his young signal-caller as well, and he believes Wilson should benefit from the pieces around him that have improved over the course of the season.

“Continue to get better. He’s such a young man and playing quarterback in this league as a rookie is very hard,” said Saleh. “He had progressively been getting better but would love to see him start where he left off and continue to build form there.

“The good thing is the surrounding talent around him has gotten a lot better over the last four weeks. The receivers are playing faster, the O-line’s protecting very well, the backs have been running really well. Just slip right and understand that the players around him have elevated, so hopefully he can take advantage of it.”