Jets say Zach Wilson has a concussion

There were a couple of different explanations given for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's exit during Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Dolphins, but the team has now confirmed that Wilson is in the concussion protocol.

Wilson went to the locker room shortly before the end of the first half and the initial report from Miami was that he was getting hydrated. Wilson did not return to the game after the break and the reasoning shifted to a head injury that was not diagnosed as a concussion, but the Jets eventually announced that he did suffer that injury.

Wilson will now need to clear the concussion protocol in order to play against the Commanders in Week 16. If he can't, Trevor Siemian will likely get the start as it is hard to imagine Aaron Rodgers will be activated from injured reserve with the Jets now eliminated from playoff contention.

Wilson was sacked four times and he lost a fumble while going 4-of-11 for 26 yards. Siemian was 14-of-26 for 110 yards and two interceptions.