Jets' Zach Wilson cleared to return, expected to start on Sunday vs. Texans

Zach Wilson steps in the pocket vs. Falcons

After missing the last four games due to injury, second-overall pick Zach Wilson will be back under center this Sunday when the Jets take on the Texans in Houston.

A source confirmed to Vacchiano that Wilson was fully cleared by team doctors on Monday and he is expected to be a full participant in practice on Wednesday and get most of the first-team reps. Barring a setback, Wilson will be back on the field come Sunday afternoon.

It’s been tough sledding for the BYU product in his first six NFL starts. He’s completed just 57.5 percent of his passes for 1,168 yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Jets are 1-5 in his starts, including a 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots in which Wilson sprained his PCL in his right knee.



In Wilson’s absence, the Jets saw Mike White, Josh Johnson and Joe Flacco all get game snaps, as the Jets went 1-3 in their last four games.

To complicate matters further, both Flacco and White have been placed on the reserve/COVID list and are out for Sunday. Flacco is unvaccinated, while White's status is unknown. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, White tested positive while Flacco was deemed a close contact.

That means it will be the veteran Johnson backing up Wilson as he makes his return to the field.