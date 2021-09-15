Jets WRs Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole expected to play vs. Patriots on Sunday

Jamison Crowder runs with the ball in green Jets jersey

As the Jets turn toward their division-rival New England Patriots this week, head coach Robert Saleh says two wide receivers should be back in the mix for Week 2.

Keelan Cole is "back in the fold," Saleh said on Wednesday, and Jamison Crowder just needs to pass one more evaluation day but the Jets are confident he'll be set to play as well.

Both players missed the season opener on Sunday in Carolina. Cole was dealing with a knee injury and Crowder was placed on the COVID-19 list. He wasn't able to make it off the list in time for the opener, and barring a positive test this time around, he should be good to go.

Zach Wilson relied heavily on Corey Davis against the Panthers, while hooking up with Braxton Berrios and Elijah Moore as well. He also had a big play to Denzel Mims on his second touchdown drive.

Moore didn't have the best rookie debut, having two drops in the game. However, the Jets have the utmost confidence in him after what he's shown in training camp to bounce back.

The Jets have a lot of depth at the position and guys with different skill sets to choose from. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will need to be creative with them all going up against Bill Belichick, whom Saleh called "one of the best chess players in the world" in regards to football.

Mekhi Becton waiting on second opinion

Saleh said that Becton hasn't elected for knee surgery yet, as he's getting a second opinion on the injury that occurred on the Jets' first touchdown play of the season.

If he does get surgery, it could be more like six-to-eight weeks before Becton returns to the field instead of four-to-six.

"Depends on the second opinion. So obviously if surgery happens, it would require a little bit more," Saleh said.