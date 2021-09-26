Jets WRs Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims among inactive players vs. Broncos

Jamison Crowder TD vs Bills

Jets wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims are both inactive for Sunday's Week 3 matchup on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Crowder did not practice during the week due to a groin injury, after he was expected to play against the New England Patriots in Week 2, but was a surprise scratch on gameday.

Mims was inactive for Week 2 against the Patriots, but head coach Robert Saleh spoke highly of the Baylor wideout this past week in practice as it appeared he could suit up against the Broncos. He made a 40-yard reception in Week 1 on his lone target, and has yet to score a touchdown in the NFL.



It's possible the Jets could look to move Mims, although SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano notes that there haven't been any serious trade offers for the young receiver, but rather, teams trying to see if the Jets will sell Mims at a low cost.

Other inactive players include RBs Tevin Coleman and La'Mical Perine, and DL Jonathan Marshall.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was limited in practice with a calf injury, but is listed as active for Sunday's game in Denver.