Jets writer says Adam Gase-led Jets will end Patriots' 'Evil Empire' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Many have attempted to predict the downfall of the Patriots' dynasty, and many have failed.

The latest to give it a shot? Jets beat reporter for the New York Daily News, Manish Mehta.

Mehta wrote a column Wednesday declaring that the Jets, now led by Adam Gase, will "end the Patriots' Evil Empire."

"The Evil Empire is resilient, ticked off and doling out giant middle fingers to the NFL universe during its latest run to the AFC Championship Game, but rest assured the team it despises the most will end its rule," Mehta wrote. The Jets will kill the Patriots dynasty. Yes, those Jets. So, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady should revel in this oddly surprising run to the conference title game in Kansas City this weekend, soak up the moment whether or not they advance to the Super Bowl, and know this: Sam Darnold and Adam Gase are coming."

Mehta goes on to claim Darnold will be "the best quarterback in the division for the next decade" and cite Tom Brady's age and Rob Gronkowski's decline as reasons for the Pats' imminent demise.

As the Patriots ready to take on the Chiefs in sub-zero temperatures for the AFC title, it's safe to say Gase and the Jets are the least of their concerns. Sure, the Jets are positioned to improve under Darnold and an offensive-minded head coach in Gase, but until improvements on paper translate to results on the field it'll be difficult to take predictions like Mehta's seriously.

