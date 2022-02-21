Jets writer lists one Dolphin as a player New York should target this offseason

The NFL is focused on the offseason, and the first domino to fall is free agency at the start of the league year.

The Miami Dolphins have 28 pending free agents, including tight end Mike Gesicki who had arguably the best season of his career in 2021. While he may not be the perfect fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense, he should still be seen as a top option to be re-signed.

His talent and production will make him a coveted player on the market when it opens. Jets Wire writer Tyler Greenawalt listed Gesicki as a free agent that New York should target.

Here’s what Greenwalt wrote:

“Gesicki would instantly upgrade the Jets offense and offer the team fantastic pass-catching ability at the tight end position. Gesicki caught 177 receptions for 2,053 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past three seasons. The only issue with Gesicki is that he isn’t a great blocker – something critically important to Mike LaFleur’s offense. He’d be a major upgrade, though, if the Jets are fine with deploying him mostly as an offensive weapon.”

If Gesicki left just to go to a division rival, it would be a big punch to the guy. Miami can’t let that happen.

