Jets WR Terrelle Pryor taunted by former teammates
Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was taunted by former teammates of his on the Washington Redskins during their joint practice Tuesday.
Connor Hughes reports from Jets camp, where 30 players were reportedly involved in a brawl during the team's joint practice with Washington.
Jets head coach Todd Bowles expresses his frustration with the fact that WR Terrelle Pryor revealed details about his injuries to the media.
