Jets WR Robby Anderson says Stephon Gilmore gets away with penalties

Robby Anderson recognized Stephon Gilmore as one of the game's top cornerbacks on Thursday, though it may have been somewhat of a backhanded compliment.

The New York Jets wide receiver, who will see plenty of Gilmore when the Jets and Pats face off on Sunday, called New England's star corner "one of the best" while adding he "holds a lot and gets away with it," per Brian Costello of The New York Post.

Jets WR Robby Anderson on Pats CB Stephon Gilmore: "He's one of the best. He holds a lot, gets away with it. I've got to come with my A game." #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) September 19, 2019

Ex-Jets wideout Brandon Marshall chimed in on Twitter to back up Anderson's statement:

Regardless of whether Anderson's comments about Gilmore's holding are true, he's certainly correct in stating he'll need to bring his "A-game." The Patriots opened as 22.5 point favorites over their 0-2 AFC East foe with quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Trevor Siemian both sidelined.

Third-stringer Luke Falk will get the start at QB for Sunday's contest, which kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

