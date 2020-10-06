Can Jets WR Jeff Smith continue to help Sam Darnold in the passing game?

The Jets might have suffered their fourth loss on Thursday night to the Denver Broncos, but Sam Darnold might have found a new favorite target in the passing game – something he’s desperately been looking for all season.

No, it isn’t Jamison Crowder, who came of the IR and produced seven catches for 104 yards on 10 targets. It’s Jeff Smith, a Boston College product who played only his second career game in the NFL and made big plays for the Jets.

Smith came off the IR himself this past week, as he dealt with a shoulder injury through the first three weeks of the season. But Darnold immediately began to look his way in this matchup, and Smith delivered.

On nine targets, Smith hauled in seven for 81 yards. He also forced a 38-yard defensive pass interference on the Broncos that set up a Jets touchdown.

It’s great to see that Darnold was comfortable with a receiver other than Crowder. But is it sustainable? Can he serve as someone Darnold can trust moving forward?

Well, the Broncos don’t have a shaky secondary in the slightest, which gives Smith some validity for getting open all game. According to Pro Football Focus, the Broncos are in the Top 10 in coverage grade through the first four weeks (9th, 62.6). So Smith didn’t have an easy task in the secondary on Thursday.

Also, Smith’s greatest asset is his speed which was on full display in this game. At his Pro Day for BC, he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash. And that goes along with a 36.5-inch vertical at just 6-foot. The Jets used Smith’s speed in vertical routes and drag routes that specifically work for him because he can create separation with his speed.

And a final note worth pointing out: Smith is a former quarterback. He played nine games at the position in his freshman year at BC, so he understands what Darnold is going through or needs more than other receivers. That means come back to Darnold when he scrambles out of the pocket or coming back to the ball when it’s thrown his way. It’s those little things that quarterbacks love to see from their receivers.

Smith needs a bigger sample size before really anything about his game can be thoroughly criticized. But the eye test on Thursday showed a speedy receiver with solid hands who Darnold wasn’t afraid to throw to.

With the Jets’ receiving crops still muddled with injuries, Smith should be getting more balls thrown his way in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. We’ll see if that production can continue for Gang Green.