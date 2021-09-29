Jets WR Jeff Smith in car accident on way to practice

Jets WR Jeff Smith green jersey solo shot 2020

Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith was in a car accident on Wednesday morning on the way to practice, a source confirmed to SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano.

Smith is doing "good" and did not suffer an injury in the accident, according to his agent Garriet Blair.

Smith has been a member of the Jets since 2019 and has played in 16 career games over three seasons. He's made two receptions for 48 yards over three games this season, and has 20 receptions for 227 yards in his career.

