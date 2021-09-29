Jets WR Jeff Smith alright following car accident

Jets WR Jeff Smith is fine following a car accident, according to multiple reports.

The accident took place Wednesday morning on Smith’s way to the team’s facility. He did not practice and is expected to appear on New York’s injury report despite coming away from the accident uninjured.

Smith has appeared in all three of Gang Green’s games this season, seeing limited action on offense and special teams. He has two catches for 48 yards thus far.

In other news, WR Jamison Crowder (groin) is trending toward making his 2021 debut in Week 4 against the Titans. Safeties Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman could as well after returning to practice from injured reserve. Robert Saleh said there is a chance they could be activated this weekend, but the Jets have 21 days before they must add them to the active roster.

TE Tyler Kroft (chest) returned to practice Wednesday, while WR Elijah Moore (concussion) did not.

The Titans, meanwhile, could be without their top two receivers on Sunday. A.J. Brown (hamstring) was already week-to-week. Now Julio Jones’ status is up in the air after receiving treatment for a leg injury, per NFL Network.

