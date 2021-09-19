Jets WR Jamison Crowder surprise inactive vs. Patriots

Jamison Crowder TD vs Bills

Jets WR Jamison Crowder was surprisingly ruled inactive against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

All week, the Jets were confident that despite Crowder coming off the COVID-19 list and dealing with a groin injury that he would be ready for his season debut. However, when the inactive list was posted on Sunday, he was on it.

So either he isn't fully recovered from his COVID-19 stint or the groin is still bothering him. On Friday's injury report, Crowder was listed as questionable for his groin injury.



Also on the inactive list is Denzel Mims, though he wasn't on the injury report Friday. Mims is still trying to work his way up the depth chart after getting a late start in camp. He saw a big 40-yard completion in the Week 1 loss for New York but only saw three offensive snaps in the game.

On the other hand, Keelan Cole will be making his Jets debut on Sunday. He was listed as questionable with a knee injury but he was also someone the Jets were confident could suit up.

The other inactives for New York are as follows:

- LB Jamien Sherwood

- RB Josh Adams

- RB La'Mical Perine

- CB Jason Pinnock

- DL Jonathan Marshall