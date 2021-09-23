Jets WR Jamison Crowder still not practicing due to groin injury

Jamison Crowder runs with the ball in green Jets jersey

The Jets released their second injury report of the week on Thursday, and for the second straight day, wide receiver Jamison Crowder did not practice due to his groin injury.

Crowder was widely expected to make his return to the field last Sunday against the New England Patriots, but he was a surprise inactive on gameday. Now, his status for Sunday's game in Denver appears in jeopardy.

The veteran wide receiver has been dealing with a groin injury, but also ended up on the Reserve/COVID list prior to the Week 1 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. He was activated from the COVID list on Sept. 16, but now the groin injury still appears to be an issue.



Crowder, who was the Jets’ leading receiver last season with 599 yards, has not yet played this season, which doesn’t make things easier in terms of building chemistry with rookie QB Zach Wilson.

Meanwhile for the Jets, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was limited with a calf injury, while Wilson (groin) and linebacker Jamien Sherwood (ankle) were full participants.