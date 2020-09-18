Jets WR Jamison Crowder ruled out for Week 2 matchup vs. 49ers

Sam Darnold is down yet another playmaker for Sunday’s contest against the San Francisco 49ers, as Jamison Crowder has been ruled out by Adam Gase.

Crowder is currently nursing a hamstring injury which limited him in practice on Wednesday and forced him out of action on Thursday. Crowder is also not practicing on Friday, prompting New York to rule him out. Despite his impending Week 2 absence, Gase does not think Crowder’s hamstring injury will become a long-term issue.

Crowder emerged as Darnold’s favorite target and that rang true against the Bills in Week 1. He was targeted a team-high 13 times against Buffalo and caught seven passes for 115 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

With Crowder out, Braxton Berrios will slide into the slot position. On outside, the Jets will have Breshad Perriman and Chris Hogan. Luckily for New York, the 49ers are down multiple cornerbacks, including Richard Sherman. Regardless, the Jets’ are extremely thin at wide receiver entering Week 2.

In other injury news, the Jets are expected to get back running back La’Mical Perine (ankle) and linebacker Avery Williamson (hamstring). Both are practicing on Friday and should be ready to go for Sunday’s game.