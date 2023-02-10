Jets WR Garrett Wilson wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was named Offensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors Thursday.

Wilson led all rookie receivers with 83 catches for 1,103 yards. He also added four touchdown catches. Wilson had three games this season with at least 100 receiving yards, including 162 on eight catches against the Vikings in Week 13.

Wilson beat out Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and Mr. Irrelevant, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to win the award.

