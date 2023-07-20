Jets WR Garrett Wilson: ‘I’m not going to beat around the bush, we want to win a Super Bowl’

Early on in training camp, it’s rare to hear a team coming off a challenging 7-10 season speak openly about trying to win a Super Bowl.

But that’s exactly where the Jets are currently in 2023, as they have fully embraced chatter from the media and the expectations of winning a championship.

“I’m not going to fake it, that’s what we play the game for,” Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “I play to win the game, I’m not going to beat around the bush, we want to win a Super Bowl.

“You don’t make moves like we did during the offseason unless you’re trying to get there. That’s the mindset, and we want to have those expectations as athletes. No one wants to feel like no one has their eye on y’all or no one expects anything out of y’all, we love that. That’s the mindset that we are embracing in our facility.

“Personally, I think it’s OK to talk about it. If you want to go get that, go get it. Talk about it, it’s cool.”

With Aaron Rodgers leading their offense, the Jets players on both sides of the ball feel much more confident than a year ago. After all, Rodgers is a four-time MVP, a 10-time Pro Bowler and a former Super Bowl champion.

Not only did the Jets add Rodgers to help turn around their offense that finished 25th in the league a season ago, but they also signed wide receivers Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb. If Thursday’s practice is any indication, it may take some time for the Jets to gel in Nathaniel Hackett’s offense.

Rodgers completed 6-of-10 passes during 11-on-11 drills as the Jets defense broke up a few of his passes during red zone drills. That included D.J. Reed’s play to break up a pass to Tyler Conklin.

Rodgers has played on several Packers teams that had high expectations heading into the season. This year is slightly different now that Rodgers is playing on the Jets instead of the Packers. But his teammates have said he’s highly motivated as his approach has changed and he has become a coach on the field that just plays football.

Rodgers understands a lot has to happen before the Jets reach their goal.

“That’s what you want,” Rodgers said. “You want to be part of a place that has high expectations. There’s a lot of positivity around here, which I think is a good thing.

“But we have to temper expectations in camp and focus on the little things to get there. It’s a long season, it’s a journey, it’s going to be ups and downs, it’s going to be peaks and valleys and we just have to build this thing the right way. There’s a lot of excitement.

“When I was out in Tahoe and hearing the Jets fans and the response was pretty special. Obviously, with all the positivity comes some people looking to knock you down a bit and there’s going to be a lot of that. We have to deal with that the right way.”

Lazard also knows what it’s like to play on a team with a bright outlook. Lazard and Rodgers played together for the Packers for four seasons before each of them came to the Jets.

Of course, the appeal of playing with Rodgers was a significant reason why Lazard decided to sign with the Jets. So was the four-year, $44 million contract he signed in March, along with playing in the same offense he performed in Green Bay.

But with their defense, along with Rodgers, Lazard’s decision to sign with the Jets was motivated by trying to win a championship.

“My goals and aspirations are to win a Super Bowl,” Lazard said. “It wasn’t to be the highest paid going into the offseason. It wasn’t to make a set amount of money.

“My goals and dreams has always been to leave people with a memory. Impact them in a positive way. That’s the way I’ve approached life, that was the way I was raised. No matter what accomplishment, what achievement, what awards, what dollar figure is in my bank account, that will always stay the same.”