Jets’ WR Garrett Wilson: ‘It feels like we could do something special’

The Cincinnati Bengals did it. Why not the New York Jets?

Well, such a heavy lift would be extraordinary from New York, but Cincy did go from four wins one year all the way to the Super Bowl the next. Even though that exact scenario might not happen, some new faces with Gang Green are ready to change the way people look at their team.

Among those is rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson. He told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson that the 2022 Jets could do something unexpected.

“It feels like we’ve known each other for a long time already, it feels like we can do something special,” Wilson said. “I feel like we’ve got a special chance to change the narrative.”

As a coach normally does, New York’s Robert Saleh pumped the brakes a little. He did say the Jets’ 2022 rookies have a lot of “juice” but added it might take a little time for them to learn the pro game before the team really takes flight.

“The rookies are exciting, but at the same time, they’ve got a lot hurdles to climb in terms of being the contributors we know that they’re going to be,” Saleh said.

For more from Wilson, check out his full interview with CBS Sports below:

1-on-1 sit-down with new #Jets WR @GarrettWilson_V. We discuss whether this team can have a turnaround from 4 wins to the Super Bowl like the #Bengals, what he's talking about with Chris Olave and Jameson Williams in the group chat, to what he has in common with Simone Biles. pic.twitter.com/Uxt9F7A7sJ — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 15, 2022

