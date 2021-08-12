Jets WR Elijah Moore to get MRI following quad injury

Elijah Moore’s preseason debut is in doubt after the rookie left Thursday’s practice early.

The rookie receiver is being evaluated for a quad injury. Robert Saleh said Moore is expected to get an MRI soon to determine the severity of the injury. Moore’s prognosis will determine his availability for the Jets’ first preseason match against the Giants on August 14.

“Whether it was nothing or something, they’re always going to check,” Saleh added. “I’m an optimist, so I’m never worried until I’m worried. We’ll see.”

Other Jets’ battling injuries who definitely won’t play this weekend include receiver Braxton Berrios (groin), tackle Alija Vera-Tucker (pec strain) tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (foot), per Saleh.

Williams is expected to return to practice next week after missing most of the offseason following foot surgery. Berrios should also return next week, while Edoga won’t be recovered from his knee scope until the end of training camp. The Jets hope Vera-Tucker will return for the Packers preseason game next week, but Saleh still considers him day-to-day.

