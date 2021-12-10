Jets WR Elijah Moore misses second straight practice with quad injury

Elijah Moore solo close up green jersey

The Jets are already shorthanded at the wide receiver spot heading into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, and Thursday’s injury report certainly doesn’t help matters.

For the second straight day, rookie wideout Elijah Moore was held out of practice due to a quad injury. Moore’s second day on the injury report comes just a few days after Robert Saleh announced Corey Davis will undergo core muscle surgery and is done for the year.

The Jets’ second-round pick out of Ole Miss, Moore has put together a very strong rookie season despite a slow start. In 11 games, Moore has racked up 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns, adding 54 yards and another touchdown as a runner. Over his last six games alone, Moore has 459 yards and five scores.



Jets offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur was asked about the wide receiver group on Thursday afternoon, saying that Sunday’s game against the Saints will represent a chance for other receivers on the roster to step up.

“It’s been cool because we’ve said in here since, kind of after the draft and we’ve preached that, told you that we believe in this receiving core, that we’re really deep,” LaFleur said. “Whether Elijah goes or not, obviously we know what’s happened to Corey, but it’s next man up and it’s always going to be that way. And it really doesn’t matter, anyone that’s in this building we got faith in. We’re going to try to coach them as hard as we can to get the best out of them and we expect the same back from them.

“So, whoever steps on the field, we’re going to run our system, we’re going to try to put them in the system possible, and we expect them to go absolutely play their hardest.”

If Moore can’t go, the Jets would need to rely on Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, Jeff Smith, and Braxton Berrios as their healthy receivers.