Jets WR Denzel Mims missed offseason practices after losing 20 pounds from eating bad salmon

Looking to bounce back from a lackluster rookie season, Denzel Mims' offseason did not go as planned.

The New York Jets receiver told reporters on Wednesday that he missed most of the team's offseason practice sessions. The reason? Bad salmon.

Mims got food poisoning from eating salmon sometime in the spring. He vomited for two weeks and lost 20 pounds.

"It took a toll on me," Sims said. ... "I was at 217. I went down to 197."

Mims said he still hasn't put the weight back on. He currently tips the scales at 208 pounds. But he's not concerned about getting back to 217 pounds.

"I’m good with my weight now," Sims said. "If it comes it comes, if it don’t, it don’t."

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 20: Denzel Mims #11 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Sims is back at practice in training camp and working to find his role in the offense. A second-round pick out of Baylor in 2020, Sims tallied 23 catches for 357 yards without a touchdown in nine games as a rookie.

The Jets spent a second-round pick in this year's draft on Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore. They also signed former Titan Corey Davis and ex-Jacksonville Jaguar Keelan Cole in free agency. With Jamison Crowder already ahead of him on the depth chart, Mims' role with the Jets is far from defined. Especially since everybody else had a chance to practice while he was sidelined.

He's been seen playing with backup units since his return to practice, fueling speculation that he might not make the roster cut. Head coach Robert Saleh attempted to tamp down that speculation when asked about Mims on Wednesday.

"He's been running with the ones," Saleh said of Sims recently practicing with Jets starters. "These guys are on rotation."

If Mims is to secure his roster spot and a role on the offense, he'll need to build a rapport with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. That means staying healthy. For Mims, that means no more salmon.

"I haven’t touched salmon ever since then," Sims said.

