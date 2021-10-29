Jets WR Corey Davis' status for Sunday's game against Bengals is 'not looking good'

Jets Corey Davis green jersey celebrate TD solo

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis was limited in practice on Thursday with a hip injury, and now his status for Sunday's Week 8 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals is up in the air.

"Obviously he showed up on that injury report yesterday, it's not looking good, we're still holding on for hope, but it's trending in that direction," head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday before practice.



The 26-year-old receiver has played in six games for the Jets this season, making 24 receptions for 349 yards with four touchdowns. He's become a reliable target for rookie QB Zach Wilson, including a 51-yard score in the Jets' win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

"Obviously he's a stud," Saleh said. "It gives Denzel Mims a chance to step in the Z-role, along with the rotation we have with Elijah [Moore] and Keelan Cole, so it gives guys opportunities to step up."

Saleh said the team is still hoping for Davis to be healthy to play on Sunday, but they're prepared to depend on other wide receivers.

"We'll see, it's day-to-day," Saleh said. "We're still holding on for this Sunday, like I said, but we'll see how it goes."

Saleh went on to say that Wilson's knee injury is "improving" and that the team will make a decision whether to place him on the IR or not by Saturday. The rookie was expected to miss two-to-four weeks after suffering the knee injury, as Mike White will get the start against the Bengals.

The Jets traded for veteran Joe Flacco with Wilson out, and he'll practice on Friday but is expected to be inactive for the game. QB Josh Johnson will be elevated from the practice squad as the backup.

Linebackers Jarrad Davis (ankle) and Quincy Williams (concussion) are both expected to suit up on Sunday, according to Saleh. Running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring), corner Bryce Huff (Back) and tight end Trevon Wesco (knee) are out.