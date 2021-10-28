Jets WR Corey Davis limited in practice Thursday, but team could get boost on defense

Corey Davis jets sideline head down no helmet

As the Jets prepare to play without their franchise quarterback, there is good and bad news regarding the status of Corey Davis and CJ Mosley.

Davis was limited in practice Thursday with what the team is calling a hip injury. The wide receiver has played every game this season and is coming off a 47-yard receiving game in the team’s 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 7.

On the bright side, Mosley was optimistic about playing this Sunday saying, “As far as I know, as long as everything keeps going the way it is, it looks like I’ll be playing Sunday, but I definitely want to take it day to day.”

The 29-year-old linebacker has been limited in practice this week as he nurses a hamstring injury that sidelined him against the Patriots.

In other Jets injury news, Shaq Lawson continues to be limited in practice while Quincy Williams hit the field in a limited capacity on Thursday after not participating on Wednesday.

This Sunday, the Jets will take on the 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are coming off a dominant performance against the Baltimore Ravens and now sit atop the AFC North division. A possible Mosley return could give the Jets’ defense a boost as they look to ground the Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase tandem.



