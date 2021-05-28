Jets WR Corey Davis dealing with minor shoulder strain

Corey Davis, one of the Jets’ biggest signings of the offseason, is currently dealing with a shoulder strain, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Davis suffered the strain, which is believed to be minor, on Thursday when he went up for a ball during OTAs. Davis landed on his shoulder. Dr. James Andrews will review Davis’ scans on Friday, per Garafolo, but the Jets are hopeful the wideout just needs some rest.

Davis inked a three-year, $37.5 million contract with Gang Green in March. He comes to New York after four years with the Titans.

The 26-year-old enjoyed his best season to date in 2020, recording 65 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns.

List