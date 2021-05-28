  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jets WR Corey Davis dealing with minor shoulder strain

Gary Phillips
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Corey Davis, one of the Jets’ biggest signings of the offseason, is currently dealing with a shoulder strain, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Davis suffered the strain, which is believed to be minor, on Thursday when he went up for a ball during OTAs. Davis landed on his shoulder. Dr. James Andrews will review Davis’ scans on Friday, per Garafolo, but the Jets are hopeful the wideout just needs some rest.

Davis inked a three-year, $37.5 million contract with Gang Green in March. He comes to New York after four years with the Titans.

The 26-year-old enjoyed his best season to date in 2020, recording 65 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns.

List

4 things to know about new Jets WR Corey Davis

Recommended Stories

  • Julius Randle wins NBA Most Improved Player after leading Knicks back to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • Can 'Captain America' save his season at Indy 500?

    Ryan Hunter-Reay doesn't need to do the math. “Obviously, I have a lot less in front of me than I have behind me,” Hunter-Reay said. Hunter-Reay is back in the familiar confines of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and is ready to flip his season with a second career Indianapolis 500 victory.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Bucks put Heat on brink, win 113-84 for 3-0 series lead

    The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to sweep the Miami Heat out of the playoffs, and they're making the task of dispatching the reigning Eastern Conference champions look very simple. Khris Middleton scored 22 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 12 assists and the Bucks took a 3-0 lead in their East first-round series with a 113-84 victory in Miami on Thursday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for Milwaukee, which can finish the sweep and move into the East semifinals with a win Saturday afternoon.

  • Avalanche F Nazem Kadri appeals eight-game suspension

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri is appealing the eight-game suspension that was handed down by the NHL's Department of Player Safety following an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. The NHL Players' Association filed the appeal for Kadri on Sunday night. The appeal goes to league commissioner Gary Bettman first, but Kadri then could ask to have a neutral arbitrator hear the case.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs push Montreal to the brink of elimination?

    Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.

  • Petersen makes 18 saves, U.S. beats Kazakhstan 3-0 at worlds

    Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen made 18 saves and the United States beat Kazakhstan 3-0 Tuesday to improve to 2-1 at the IIHF world championship. Kings teammate Trevor Moore, defenseman Adam Clendening and forward Jack Drury scored for the U.S., which set a team world championship record for shots in a period with 25 in the first and finished with 52. “We knew Kazakhstan would be a tight defensive team, and I’m proud of the way our guys were able to adjust our structure and come out with the win,” coach Jack Capuano said.

  • Olympics-IOC now in 'delivery mode' for Tokyo Games, says Team GB head

    Olympic organisers are fully focused on delivering the Tokyo Games and there is no internal debate on whether they will happen, Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said on Monday. England sits on an IOC National Olympic Committee working group that met virtually on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week. "The mood 100% is we are now in delivery mode for the Games," he told reporters at the announcement of Britain's male artistic gymnastics squad.

  • NASCAR shifts Camping World Truck Series Playoffs race to Darlington

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Due to logistical challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic, NASCAR has shifted the second race in the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, originally scheduled to take place in Ontario, Canada at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, to Darlington Raceway. The race will be the first of a Sunday Playoffs doubleheader at Darlington and […]

  • Watch Devin Booker get ejected for mid-air shove of Dennis Schroder

    "That wasn’t a basketball play," Schroder said after the game.

  • Sean McVay gives his initial impressions of Matthew Stafford during OTAs

    Sean McVay has already been impressed by Matthew Stafford, saying he's "looked good" in practice.

  • NBA world reacts to LeBron James smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder

    Take a look at some of the best reactions after LeBron James began smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder and scoring.

  • Report: Browns will not pursue Julio Jones trade

    While a longshot, the Cleveland Browns have been loosely connected to the Julio Jones rumors for a while. A new report squashes that.

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • Report: Falcons were offered future first-round pick for Julio Jones

    Around the NFL, trade rumors are picking up steam as we get closer to June 2 -- the first day the Atlanta Falcons can move wide receiver Julio Jones

  • How Julio Jones 49ers-Falcons trade could shake up NFC West

    The 49ers haven't shut down the possibility of trading for Julio Jones, and that would be bad news for the Seahawks and everyone else in the NFC West.

  • Athletics' Chris Bassitt moved to tears after career night in win

    Sorry, I need a drink -- youre making me drink right now."

  • Rayshawn Jenkins on Tim Tebow: “He’s just another guy”

    The Jaguars don’t plan to make tight end Tim Tebow available to reporters until training camp. Which means that every player and coach who are made available before training camp will be asked about Tim Tebow. Today, one of the players made available was safety Rayshawn Jenkins. So, Rayshawn, what’s it like to play against [more]

  • Kendrick Bourne: Mac Jones has swag I didn’t know he had

    Quarterbacks will remain a focus of attention at Patriots practices until the team makes a call about who the starter is going to be this season and it was wide receiver Kendrick Bourne‘s chance to weigh in on two of the candidates on Thursday. While returning members of the team have familiarity with Cam Newton [more]