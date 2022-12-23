Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended for violating NFL's gambling policy

New York Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for one year for violating the league’s gambling policy, per multiple reports.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, there is no indication Austin bet on NFL games while serving as a coach, but he did place bets on other sports which is a violation of the league’s policy.

Austin's attorney Bill Deni said in a statement the Jets assistant coach was suspended for "wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports."

Deni added Austin "has been fully cooperative with the NFL investigation" and is appealing the suspension.



The NFL did not have any further comment and will not comment until Austin’s appeal has been resolved, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The news broke a day after Austin did not coach during the team’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.