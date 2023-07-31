Jets WR Allen Lazard on Sean Payton’s comments: ‘We have bigger things to worry about’

Although Sean Payton has attempted to dial back his latest comments, more players have come to former Broncos and current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s defense.

The latest is Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard, who spent three seasons in Green Bay before signing with the Jets during the offseason.

“Hackett is the best teacher I’ve ever had in my life,” Lazard said. “His personality, his style of teaching, coaching, his vulnerability just to be himself, I think it’s very powerful and it speaks to high regard of him being comfortable with himself.

“I think what Aaron said spoke for everyone here. At the end of the day, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. We have bigger things to worry about than people worry about our offensive coordinator.”

In a USA Today article released last week, Payton was quoted as saying that last year’s Broncos team “might have been the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. Payton also had some comments about the Jets as they have received a lot of media attention during the offseason due to the arrival of Rodgers, including having Hard Knocks being filmed in Florham Park during the preseason.

“We’re not doing any of that,” Payton told USA Today. “The Jets did that this year. You watch.

‘Hard Knocks,’ all of it. I can see it coming.”

Following Sunday’s practice on NFL Network, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about Payton’s comment as he supported Hackett, who was also his offensive coordinator in Green Bay from 2019-21.

“I love Nathaniel Hackett and those comments were very surprising,” Rodgers said. “For a coach to do that to another coach ... my love for Hack runs deep.

“We had some great years in Green Bay, kept in touch, love him and his family. Incredible family man incredible dad. On the field, he’s arguably my favorite coach that I had in the NFL.

“His approach to it, how he makes it fun, how he cares about the guys, just how he goes about his business with respect, with leadership, with honesty and integrity. It made me feel bad that someone that’s accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some easy fall if it doesn’t go well for that team this year. I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate and I think he needs to keep my coach’s name out of his mouth.”

Following Payton’s comments, Jets coach Robert Saleh said he wasn’t going to “acknowledge” Payton’s remarks while also quoting a Rico Richie song, “If you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t popping.”

Since then, Payton has since apologized as he told reporters last Friday that he had his “Fox hat on,” as he worked as an analyst for the network last season.

“It was a learning experience for me,” Payton said. “It was a mistake, obviously. I needed a little bit more filter … I said what I said, and obviously, I needed a little bit more restraint, and I regret that.

“I think the world of Robert [Saleh]. I know him. I don’t know Nathaniel [Hackett]. But at the right time. Listen, it certainly will bring more interest in the game when we play them, but that seems like years from now. But I’ll handle it the right way.”

Saleh was asked if he had received an apology from Payton and the third-year coach declined to answer.

“Whether he calls or not, I’m going to leave that between me and him,” Saleh said.

The Jets will visit at the Broncos on Oct. 8, which is the fifth week of the regular season.

A Mediocre practice for Jets offense on Monday

Nearly two weeks into training camp, the Jets offense continues to have growing pains in Hackett’s new offensive system.

On Monday, miscues were the theme during practice as the Jets offense suffered from procedure penalties, drops and turnovers. Rodgers’ cadence at the offense line caused a few false start penalties.

Then when the offense was able to snap the ball, the offensive line allowed more than a few pressures. This led to a Rodgers interception as the veteran quarterback threw the pass up for grabs in the middle of the field as safety Tony Adams jumped out and brought the ball down.

“I think it’s hard on the O-Line too because you see a lot of presnap penalties,” Saleh said about Rodgers’ voice and cadence. “Just standing back there and just listening, I’ll jump every play.

“It’s a pretty advance cadence, I’ve even talked to Coach [Matt] LaFleur about it and it’s tough. It’s a pretty unique deal and it’s an advanced cadence system.”

Injury report

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis returned to the field after dealing with an illness the last few days. But Davis only performed individual work on the side.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson [ankle] also did not practice with the team as he still has a low ankle sprain. Wilson was seen on the sidelines following team warmups.

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers [groin] returned to the practice field on Monday after he only worked out with trainers on Sunday.