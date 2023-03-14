Jets to give WR Allen Lazard a four-year, $44 million contract. Grade: B

We have no earthly idea if the Jets agreeing to sign former Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed brings Aaron Rodgers that much closer to agreeing to the trade he swore he wouldn’t drag out, but here we are for the moment. The deal does amplify the Jets’ receiver room, already full of interesting talents like Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, and Denzel Mims, who had no actual quarterback to throw them the football in 2022.

What does Lazard bring to Gen Green? Size, deep speed, blocking ability, and toughness at the catch point. Would the Jets have gone after him, all things being equal? Who the heck knows?

With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling out the door in Green Bay, Lazard became Rodgers’ primary deep receiver in 2022, with nine catches of 20 or more air yards on 28 targets for 263 yards and three touchdowns. That’s a pretty low hit rate, but when you consider the relative lack of other receivers who could take the heat off Lazard at the intermediate and deep levels of the field (at least until rookie Christian Watson started blowing up), plus Lazard’s status as a contested-catch receiver, those numbers need to be seen in context.

At 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds, Lazard has good downfield speed and route acumen, but you really want him on that wall when it’s time to make a throw into super-tight coverage, and it’s up to him to beat the defender with his physicality. This 35-yard boundary catch against Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (one of the NFL’s more underrated players at his position) in Week 6 proves the theory.

Some might balk at the contract numbers here, but $22 million guaranteed over four years isn’t bad at all for a professional receiver who does a lot of things well, and that’s what Lazard is. Now, we’ll see (someday) if this is the move Rodgers needs to contact his deity of choice and see about accepting the trade.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire