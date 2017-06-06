Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan faced hard questions from beat writers Tuesday afternoon in a press conference to address the purging of the roster. Among the questions: Do the Jets have the worst roster in the NFL?

Maccagnan instead offered a sunny outlook for the Jets’ prospects.

“Our focus from Day 1 has been to build this thing through the draft,” Maccagnan said. “It’s going to be a competitive roster.”

Reporters also asked Maccagnan whether the Jets intended to “tank” this season in order to earn a high draft choice in 2018.

“That is not our focus,” he answered.

The Jets officially released linebacker David Harris on Tuesday and Maccagnan confirmed they will move on from receiver Eric Decker. The moves will save the team $13.75 million in payroll this season.

“We have some flexibility now,” said Maccagnan, but adding that the moves were not financially motivated.

Maccagnan added that there is “never a good time for these things.”