Jets’ worst fears confirmed, Breece Hall tore ACL in Denver

The Jets got the news Monday that they were likely preparing for but still did not want to hear. Tests revealed running back Breece Hall did in fact tear his ACL and also suffered a meniscus tear during Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

Tests showed that Jets’ RB Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and a minor meniscus injury, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

Hall left the game during the second quarter and had trouble making it to the locker room before he took the cart to the back. He was quickly ruled out with the knee injury and the sudden ruling out of Hall seemed to indicate it was not going to be good news.

Even head coach Robert Saleh said after the game the initial diagnosis was not good and that it was likely an ACL. That has now been confirmed and Hall’s season is officially over.

Hall at least provided one last big play before going down as he scored on a 62-yard run in what became the only touchdown scored by the Jets in their 16-9 victory to move to 5-2.

The Jets will move on with Michael Carter as the lead back for now. It remains to be seen if Carter will remain the top guy in the backfield or if the Jets will make a move before the trade deadline for someone like Rams RB Cam Akers or Browns RB Kareem Hunt or perhaps Jaguars RB Travis Etienne.

Hall finishes his rookie season with 463 yards on 80 carries (5.8 average) with four rushing touchdowns and also added 218 yards on 31 receptions with one touchdown. That’s a total of 681 yards and five touchdowns in seven games for the Iowa State product will be ready to roll again next season.

