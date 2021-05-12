Jets workout veteran WR Tavon Austin

New York worked out veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The 31-year-old Austin, who went eighth overall in 2013, spent last season with the 49ers and Packers. San Francisco released Austin with an injury settlement midway through the season after he landed on injured reserve with a knee ailment. He played 30 snaps for the Packers in the final four games of the season, tallying just five receptions for 20 yards and returning three punts for 14 yards.

Austin, if signed, would provide more offensive depth as a multi-dimensional player who can catch passes and run. He’d be a solid veteran presence for second-round rookie Elijah Moore, a player with whom he shares a similar build and skill set.

Austin caught 194 receptions for 1,689 yards and 12 touchdowns, as well as 184 rushes for 1,238 yards and nine touchdowns, with the Rams from 2013-2017. He also spent two seasons with the Cowboys, tallying 419 total yards on 33 touches for four total touchdowns. Austin can also return kicks and punts.

List