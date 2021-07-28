Tough decision:

Top high school QB mulling early enrollment at Ohio State over NIL issue

Jets to work out QBs Josh Johnson, Sean Mannion on Thursday: report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Thompson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Johnson in Lions uniform
Josh Johnson in Lions uniform

The Jets and rookie QB Zach Wilson remain at a standstill in contract negotiations, as the No. 2 overall pick wasn't at the team's first practice on Wednesday.

In the midst of that, the Jets are also looking at other quarterbacks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Jets are going to work out veteran quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Sean Mannion on Thursday.

With James Morgan and Mike White as the current backups to Wilson on the depth chart, it was always speculated that the Jets would want a more experienced backup for their rookie to work with. Johnson and Mannion check those boxes.

Johnson has 33 career NFL games, his latest in 2018 when he played four games for the then-Washington Redskins. Mannion has 13 career games, three in 2019 with the Minnesota Vikings.

Johnson is also a familiar face to head coach Robert Saleh and OC Mike LaFleur as he spent with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2020 season.

As SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported earlier, the biggest detail that's being talked over in regards to Wilson's contract is the “offset” language, according to a source familiar with the talks. It’s a clause that allows teams to reduce what they owe a player they cut if he’s signed by another team. And as Vacchiano points out, it's silly to fight over that considering cutting Wilson would be insane before the end of his rookie deal, which is non-negotiable when it comes to it's terms (four years, $35.1 million with a $22.9 million signing bonus based on his draft slot).

It doesn't look good now, but Wilson and the Jets should be able to figure something out soon. Sam Darnold was a little late to training camp in his rookie year because of the same issue.

And when he does make his way to camp, he might have a new backup quarterback to work with depending on how the workouts with Johnson and Mannion go.

Recommended Stories

  • Seahawks workout Sean Mannion

    The Seattle Seahawks hosted quarterback Sean Mannion for a workout on Monday, per Adam Caplan of Sirius XM NFL Radio. Mannion has spent the last two seasons as a backup to Kirk Cousins with the Minnesota Vikings. Mannion did not appear in a game last season, though he played in three games with one start [more]

  • Colts’ Carson Wentz won’t say if he got vaccine; why it matters to Eagles

    The Eagles' ex-franchise quarterback was asked whether he's been vaccinated, and his answer matters for the Eagles - seriously. By Dave Zangaro

  • Zach Wilson's rookie deal has Jets QB missing start of training camp

    The Jets reported for training camp on Tuesday morning. But the most important Jet did not.

  • Bezos offers NASA $2 billion to build moon lander

    Just days after flying to space, billionaire Jeff Bezos on Monday offered NASA $2 billion to make a spacecraft to land on the moon.In a letter to NASA, Bezos said his aerospace company Blue Origin would waive payments up to $2 billion through next year and also pay for an orbital test mission to vet its technology.In exchange, Blue Origin would be approved for a fixed-priced contract and cover any costs that run over budget.He added that the contract would be good for NASA’s “short-term and long-term lunar ambitions”, as well as the country’s “national interest.”NASA awarded rival billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk a nearly $3 billion contract to build a spacecraft that could bring astronauts to the moon as early as 2024.In the process, they rejected a bid from Blue Origin and other partners.The space agency said the decision was the “best value to the government,” and was based on SpaceX’s proven record of orbital missions, according to senior official Kathy Lueders.SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment.NASA, meanwhile, acknowledged Bezos’ letter, but wouldn’t comment further, referencing Blue Origin’s government-submitted complaint claiming the agency gave SpaceX special treatment by allowing it to revise its contract pricing.The U.S. Government Accountability Office is expected to make a decision on the complaint by early August.

  • Jets Training Camp opens up strong and fast despite Zach Wilson's absence

    Watch all of the action as the Jets open up their first day of their 2021 Training Camp without QB Zach Wilson. Mekhi Becton leads the offensive linemen and Elijah Moore is seen snagging passes with the other Jets WRs.

  • Patriots QB report: Mac Jones outplays Cam Newton in training camp Day 1

    The first day of training camp gave our Phil Perry a heavy dose of the quarterback competition between Mac Jones and Cam Newton. He shares his breakdown of what he witnessed.

  • Report: Jets aren’t likely to budge in Zach Wilson talks

    The Jets are gonna Jet. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that the Jets are “not likely to budge” in the standoff with quarterback Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft. Vacchiano characterizes the fight as focusing on offset language. As PFT reported on Tuesday, payment of the signing bonus has become a [more]

  • Rangers sign Jarred Tinordi, Greg McKegg

    The Rangers have signed defenseman Jarred Tinordi and center Greg McKegg.

  • Aaron Rodgers' favorite target, Randall Cobb, says he's 'coming home' to Packers

    A deal between the Houston Texans and Packers has not been reported yet.

  • Randall Cobb confirms trade from Texans to Packers

    Randall Cobb confirms trade from #Texans to #Packers:

  • Nets have spoken with teams about trading DeAndre Jordan

    The Nets have had conversations with teams involving veteran DeAndre Jordan ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft, sources confirmed to SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley.

  • NFL player prop of the day: Baker Mayfield is more than a handoff specialist for Browns

    The Browns like their run game, but they can pass it too.

  • NBA draft rumors: Jalen Suggs would be Warriors' target in trade up

    The Warriors reportedly have their eye on the Gonzaga star.

  • With Jets' Zach Wilson still unsigned, when will he report to training camp? | SportsNite

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano discusses with SNY Jets reporter Jeane Coakley the snag that's been holding up Zach Wilson from reporting to training camp. Vacchiano assures that Wilson indeed wants to be at camp but he and the Jets are hammering out some specific language in his contract that he wants adjusted before reporting. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Winners, losers of Aaron Rodgers' return to the Green Bay Packers

    Aaron Rodgers and the Packers ended their standoff, with the quarterback and team opting to forge ahead for at least the 2021 season.

  • NBA TV Mock Draft: 14-18

    Fans voted for Jared Butler to be taken by the Golden State Warriors with pick #14 in the NBA TV mock draft.

  • Packers, Texans haggle over Randall Cobb’s 2021 guaranteed salary

    Randall Cobb isn’t a Packer yet. He won’t be until the Packers and Texans work out a trade. Per a league source, one major term currently being discussed is the extent to which the Texans will be paying some of Cobb’s fully-guaranteed salary for 2021 of $8.25 million. In recent years, an increasing number of [more]

  • Do vaccinated people in SC need to wear masks again? DHEC’s guidance has changed

    The state health agency now recommends that vaccinated people in areas with significant COVID-19 transmission wear masks indoors when in public.

  • Tee times for Rds. 1 and 2 of men's Olympics; Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa grouped

    Here's a look at tee times for the 60-player field in the Olympic Men's Competition at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

  • Giants will release Kelvin Benjamin

    The New York Giants will release TE/WR Kelvin Benjamin on Wednesday after a strange scene unfolded on the practice field.