Jets working out former 49ers DE Dion Jordan

The Jets are working out former 2013 first-round pick Dion Jordan, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Jordan has tallied just 13.5 sacks in his career after originally being drafted third overall by the Dolphins. He has spent time with the Seahawks, Raiders and the 49ers. Jordan recorded three sacks for Robert Saleh’s defense on 373 defensive snaps in 2020. He also played on special teams.

Jordan always had potential, but couldn’t put it all together and had trouble staying on the field. He’s been suspended three times for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy; Jordan missed four games in 2014, the entire 2015 season and 10 games in 2019. He also missed the entire 2016 season after being conditionally reinstated before the Dolphins cut him in 2017.

Despite Jordan’s rocky past, the Jets appear interested.

List